Uzbek woman gang raped by three men in a moving car in Delhi

Published: Aug 13, 2019, 03:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Police said that an Uzbek woman (31) has filed a complaint against a 25-year-old, who along with his two accomplices allegedly gang-raped and assaulted her on August 10

New Delhi: Police on Monday said that three people have been arrested for alleged gang-raped an Uzbek woman in a moving car. A case has been registered at Vasant Kunj police station against the accused.

Police said that an Uzbek woman (31) has filed a complaint against a 25-year-old, who along with his two accomplices allegedly gang-raped and assaulted her on August 10.

Both, the prime accused and the victim, know each other. The victim has been living in Delhi for the last six months whereas the prime accused is a resident of Gurugram, said police.

