Vaishali Rathod shares her experience of being a celebrity journalist

The media industry and movie industry are very much interlinked with each other. It’s very common that many media personnel are associated with well-known film stars. One such name who is building her reputation among many celebrities is Vaishali Rathod, a journalist who is the favourite of every celebrity in Dhollywood. She has not just covered events but has also interviewed many big stars and veteran personalities from Bollywood and Dhollywood. With a degree in journalism from the University of Mumbai, Vaishali also had the flair of writing and taking interviews.

She is currently handling the Gujarati entertainment section from Mumbai. Some of the well-known names from Dhollywood with whom Vaishali share a warm rapport include Khushi Shah, Aarohi Patel, Malhar Thakar, Mitra Ghadvi, Hiten Kumar, Alisha Prajapati, Meet Jain, Bharat Chawda among others. As far as Bollywood is concerned, she has interviewed top stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and many other prominent names.

Besides writing, the journalist also loves to act and loves to create videos during her leisure time. While speaking about her work, she said, "As a celebrity journalist, it is always a pleasure to meet some of the dignitaries from the film industry. Every celebrity has his or her fair of struggles before they gain success and it has always been a delight to know about their life story", said Vaishali. When asked about her future plans and, she said, "My current focus is to build and grow myself in the field of journalism. There are a lot of things to learn. So I am going with the flow." The journalist further stated that she focuses on one thing at a time as she does not like to do things in haste.

