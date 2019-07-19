Valuing the past

things-to-do

An exhibition will showcase things people first came to Mumbai with

.

Saying that Mumbai is a cosmopolitan city is as obvious as saying that potholes on the roads double during the monsoon. A large part of the financial capital's denizens have migrated here from different parts of the country and world. And all of them came to the city with dreams in their eyes and a few material objects to call their own. But what were these objects? It could have been a photo of your then-girlfriend, a favourite pillow from home, a musical instrument you love playing, or a piece of jewellery that you couldn't bear to part with.

An Andheri venue is now asking Mumbaikars to part with one such object for an exhibition called The Museum of Ordinary Objects. The idea is to give the audience a sense of what people consider a totem of the home they left behind and the new one they started to build. So, go ahead and rummage through your cupboard for the one thing you had brought along when you shifted here. And if you've been a Mumbaikar since birth, you can also contribute with objects that your ancestors carried when they first came to the city.

On: July 19 to 21, 10 pm

At: Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to: insider.in

