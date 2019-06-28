Variety in art

things-to-do

Check out artworks by traditional and contemporary artists at this display

ATTEND

It isn’t very often that you find art made using different mediums in one room. But at an upcoming exhibition at a Breach Candy gallery, you will not only be able to find oil, acyrlic and watercolour pieces but also buy them at affordable rates. The show has been organised by Ghanshyam Gupta. Partipating artists include Suresh Parihar, Nanasaheb Yeole, Satyajeet Shergil, Ram Thorat, Urmil Jain, Suparna Mukherjee, S. Kantha Reddy, Sejal Mehta, Shruti Agarwal, Ratan Saha, and Manjiri Chandorkar.

On July 1 to 3, 11 am to 7 pm

At Cymroza Art Gallery, 72, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy.

Call 23671983

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates