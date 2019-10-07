Vasai stalker arrested after five FIRs filed against him

Revenge porn accused Dilip Jain was arrested on Friday, just a few hours after mid-day hit the stands with the story, 'Despite 5 FIRs, Virar stalker threatens to attack woman'. The senior inspector of Virar police station, Anil Dabade, said Jain was standing in front of the gate of his brother's house in Virar West, where the police spotted him.

The 27-year-old victim had filed her fifth FIR against Jain, 43, saying the harassment had not stopped despite the court externing him. After mid-day's report, 'Have no option but to kill myself, says harassed woman,' on September 26, the Superintendent of Police of Palghar district, Gaurav Singh, had ordered subordinates to register the fifth FIR against Jain.



Accused Dilip Jain was externed by a court

The victim had claimed that Jain followed her and was seen in Virar regularly. She alleged that he continued to send her relatives friend requests to bombard them with her nudes. He had even threatened her with an acid attack. She had said that he continued to harass her and her family on WhatsApp and uploaded threats to them in the form of text in his display picture (DP).

"At the time of arrest Jain kept telling us that he had not done anything. But we showed him all the evidence gathered against him. He said he had come to Virar to attend court proceedings" said investigating officer Vivek Sonawane.

After Jain's threat of acid attack, the complainant would keep her face covered whenever she was out of home. The woman and her parents have heaved a sigh of relief after Jain's arrest. He was taken into police custody after the fifth FIR registered under section 354D (stalking) against him at Virar police station.

'Will get his bail cancelled'

Senior Inspector Sonawane said, "He was produced before Vasai court that has granted him bail in the stalking case. Also, since he has been externed but was still seen in Virar, we will approach the court to cancel his bail."

"There is enough evidence against Jain. Facebook has also responded to our query and it is proved that the account through which the woman's relatives were getting vulgar messages was being operated by Jain. Also, the mobile numbers used in the crime belong to him," added Sonawane.

43

Age of the accused who harassed the 27-yr-old woman