Verse stuff

If you think you can rhyme and would like to give reading your verses out to like-minded people a shot, head to a poetry session where 15 participants can try out their material. You will get four minutes to read out your work.

On November 25, 7 pm onwards

At The Habitat, first floor, OYO Townhouse, Road No 3, next to Khar Station, Khar West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 100

