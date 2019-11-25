Verse stuff
If you think you can rhyme and would like to give reading your verses out to like-minded people a shot, head to a poetry session where 15 participants can try out their material. You will get four minutes to read out your work.
On November 25, 7 pm onwards
At The Habitat, first floor, OYO Townhouse, Road No 3, next to Khar Station, Khar West.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 100
