MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Verse stuff

Updated: Nov 25, 2019, 11:13 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you think you can rhyme and would like to give reading your verses out to like-minded people a shot, head to a poetry session where 15 participants can try out their material

If you think you can rhyme and would like to give reading your verses out to like-minded people a shot, head to a poetry session where 15 participants can try out their material. You will get four minutes to read out your work.

On November 25, 7 pm onwards
At The Habitat, first floor, OYO Townhouse, Road No 3, next to Khar Station, Khar West.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 100

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai guideindian musickhar

Learn tricks of the tandoor with Chef Amninder Sandhu

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK