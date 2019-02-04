Veteran Marathi actor Ramesh Bhatkar passes away after battle with cancer

regional-cinema

Ramesh Bhatkar, of Maherchi Saadi fame, passed away on February 4 after a battle with cancer

Ramesh Bhatkar. Pic/YouTube

Veteran Marathi actor Ramesh Bhatkar passed away on February 4 after battling cancer. He was 70. He breathed his last at St Elizabeth's Hospital, Mumbai. Bhatkar was born in 1949 to famous music director, composer and singer Snehal Bhatkar. Ramesh Bhatkar had made a name for himself in Marathi theatre and films, and even Hindi TV shows like Hello Inspector and Commander.

Bhatkar had been battling cancer for a long time. His last rites will be held at 10.30 pm at Shivaji Park. He made his Marathi debut with Chandoba Chandoba Bhaglaas ka (1978) and played the lead role in the popular film Maherchi Saadi (1991).

Bhatkar worked for more than three decades in Hindi and Marathi films, including films like Aai Pahije, Kucch To Hai, and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, his last film. He was also a theatre personality and was part of prominent plays like Ashroonchi Zaali Phule (1975), which was a renowned and much-loved Marathi play for several years. The veteran actor had about 50 plays to his name.

