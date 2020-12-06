Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away at 83

Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan passed away on November 6, at the age of 83. As per a report by Maharashtra Times, the actor died due to a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

According to the report, Ravi Patwardhan had trouble breathing on Saturday night, following which he was admitted to a private hospital. His condition, however, did not improve. He had suffered a heart attack early this year in March as well.

Born on September 6, 1937, Ravi Patwardhan acted in more than 150 plays and 200 films, in both Hindi and Marathi languages. He was last seen in the popular Marathi TV show Aggabai Sasubai, alongside actors like Tejashree Pradha, Nivedita Joshi-Saraf, Girish Oak, and Ashutosh Patki, among others.

Ravi Patwardhan is known for his roles in Hindi and Marathi films like Ankush, Umbartha, Mahanayak Vasant Tu, Nazar, Salaakhen, and many more.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news