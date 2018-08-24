Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan passes away at 63

regional-cinema

Marathi actor Vijay Chavan, who is known for his comic roles in films like Pachaadlela, died on Friday, due to a prolonged illness.

Vijay Chavan. Picture courtesy: YouTube

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan, died Friday morning, August 24, in Mumbai, after a prolonged illness. The actor, who has featured in more than 350 films, was reportedly not keeping well for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mulund (Mumbai).

"He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mulund since the last four-five days as his health had started deteriorating. He passed away today morning at about 5," the hospital official told PTI.

Chavan, who also featured in numerous plays, is best remembered for his comic roles in Marathi films such as Jatra, Zapatlela, Pachadlela, Mumbaicha Dabewala and Shrimanta Damodar Panta, among others. Moru Chi Mavshi is one of his famous plays in which he was appreciated for portraying a woman.

Famous Marathi actor Ajinkya Deo tweeted, "A friend And a co-actor Vijay Chavan passed away this morning after a prolonged battle with an ailment a very fine actor well known for his Moruchi maushi character a superhuman being a fun person Marathi films have lost a maushi deeply saddened RIP" [sic]

A friend And a co actor Vijay chavan passed away this morning after a prolonged battle with an ailment a very fine actor well known for his Moruchi maushi character a super human being a fun person marathi films has lost a maushi deeply saddened RIP — Ajinkya Deo (@Ajinkyad) August 24, 2018

Saie Tamhankar too tweeted, "Vijay Chavan... May your soul rest in peace." [sic]

Vijay Chavan ..... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» ... May your soul rest in peace. — Sai (@SaieTamhankar) August 24, 2018

