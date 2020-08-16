Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam still critical, celebs and fans prayers pour in

Wishes continued pouring in for SP Balasubrahmanyam from fans as well as music and film fraternity colleagues on Saturday, even as the 74-year-old singer remains hospitalised in critical condition. "I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me," music maestro AR Rahman tweeted.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi wrote: "Dearest Brother SP Balu garu , My hearty prayers and wishes for your Speedy recovery."

"So scary to hear about #SPBalasubramaniam sir. Praying for his speedy recovery," Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Twitter.

Tamil actor Dhanush tweeted: "Please pray for SPB sir."

Producer Boney Kapoor wished for the singer's good health. "Praying for the Speedy recovery of Legendary Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam," Boney tweeted.

Numerous fan wishes continue to pour in, too, on the microblogging site.

On August 5, in a Facebook post, the singer had informed that he had suffered a very mild COVID-19 attack, following which he got himself hospitalised. "No one needs to worry about me and please don't call me to find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except the cold and fever. Fever has also subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home," Balasubrahmanyam had said in the video.

He had hoped to be discharged from hospital within a couple of days.

On Friday, MGM Healthcare issued a statement about the health condition of the singer, who had earlier tested COVID-19 positive. The statement said the singer is currently on life support.

