Vicky Jain goes on his knees to propose Ankita Lokhande; see cute pictures
Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures where boyfriend Vicky Jain went on his knees to propose the actress. One of the pictures also has Ankita's answer to his proposal
Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain have been seeing each other for a really long time now. The two haven't made anything official ever but looks like the winds of love have turned their route to Ankita's doorstep. On Wednesday, actress Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures of Vicky going down on his knees. Are the two planning to take a plunge?
The first picture shared by Ankita Lokhande had both of them doing some weird antics and she captioned the picture as: "When a weirdo meets weirdo. [sic]"
The second picture is a monochrome one, where Vicky is extending his proposal to Ankita, which has left the latter in splits. The photo had the caption: "Blissful," which also receives many congratulatory messages from the near and dear ones.
The Manikarnika actress' third picture is a playful one where Ankita takes a jibe at Vicky by saying that she will think about the proposal. Here's what she wrote: "I will think about it."
Aren't they cute together?
Ankita Lokhande gained mammoth fandom after her stint as a middle-class girl, Archana from Ekta Kapoor's popular show, Pavitra Rishta. The show also had Sushant Singh Rajput play the male lead, Manav. They both fell in love with each other on the sets and parted ways after ten years of being together.
While Sushant's name was linked to many actresses after their separation, Ankita Lokhande was in news for seeing businessman Vicky Jain, who is the co-owner of the team Mumbai Tigers in Box Cricket League. Jain is also followed by Arjun Bijlani and Radhika Madan on Instagram.
Well, does this hint on to another wedding bell ringing in the tinsel town?
