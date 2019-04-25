See photos: Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain at a party and it's too cute

television

Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain attended a wedding party recently and indulged in some cute PDA at the event. See photos here

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande recently made her Bollywood debut in the critically-acclaimed Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actress' performance as Jhalkaribai, Rani Laxmibai's close aide and warrior, was well-liked by critics and audiences alike.

The Pavitra Rishta actress was in a long-term relationship with co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After their relationship went kaput, Ankita has been linked to a businessman named Vicky Jain from Bilaspur. Since then, rumours have been rife that Ankita and Vicky will be tying the knot soon.

Now, a video of Ankita Lokhande kissing beau Vicky has gone viral. The couple attended a wedding party along with friends from the television industry, and Arjun Bijlani shared the video on his Instagram story.

Here's a sneak-peek:

The couple looks ecstatic and seems to be completely at ease with each other. Ankita, decked in a white-golden sari looks stunning as always.

Ankita and Vicky then went on to kiss each other. Isn't that absolutely adorable? The couple doesn't seem to shy away from or hide the fact that they're in love. This makes us wonder if marriage is indeed on the cards for the two.

Earlier, when Ankita was asked if she would be getting married soon, she had said, "If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment."

Without giving away too much about the equation she shares with Vicky, Ankita further added, "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right."

Also read: Ankita Lokhande on finding herself after split with Sushant Singh Rajput

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates