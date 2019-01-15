Ankita Lokhande to tie the knot with Vicky Jain? Here's what she has to say

bollywood

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is reportedly seeing Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/lokhandeankita.

Television actress, Ankita Lokhande, is all set to put her foot forward in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The Pavitra Rishta actress was in a long-term relationship with co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is now touching heights in Bollywood. After their relationship went kaput publicly, Sushant was linked to his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon, and Ankita has been linked to a businessman named, Vicky Jain from Bilaspur.

While Ankita Lokhande is all set to woo the audience as Jhalkaribai from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she interacted with Bombay Times and spoke about many aspects. However, her relationship quote with Vicky Jain has become the highlight and it is already trending on social media.

When the publication ask Ankita Lokhande whether she is dating Vicky Jain and is marriage on the cards soon, she said, "If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment."

Without giving away too much detail about the equation she shares with Vicky, Ankita further added, "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right (laughs!)."

Clearing the air around her marriage, the 34-year-old actor stated, "Love is really important for me because I believe in it. I believe in giving love to everyone, including my family, dogs and myself, and not just the person I get married to. Relationships are very important because that’s the bond you share with someone and that's how love grows between people. Marriage has always been my dream. I have always wanted to get married. But at this point, my priorities have changed. I am really looking forward to more films."

