Vicky Sidana files defamation case against Kritika Sharma

Kritika Sharma had filed a written complaint before the Versova police station against Bollywood casting director Vicky Sidana for sexually harassing her in 2013

Vicky Sidana and Kritika Sharma

Bollywood casting director Vicky Sidana has filed a civil defamation case of Rs 4 crore against actor Kritika Sharma in Bombay High Court. The matter will be heard after Diwali vacations. Kritika accused Vicky of sexually harassing her in 2013.

Vicky's lawyer, advocate Shreyansh Mithare said, "The allegations against my client were completely baseless. We have filed a defamation case of Rs 4 crore. We will pursue this in court."

Mithare further said, "My client is a well-known casting director in Bollywood and has done many big projects in the industry. These mischievous allegations have caused a lot of damage to his image and reputation in both his personal and professional life. We believe in the law and judicial system and have moved court to pursue the matter legally."

On October 18 Kritika had filed a written complaint before the Versova police station. Her detailed statement wherein she made a serious allegation against Vicky was recorded.

An officer from Versova police station said, "Our inquiry in the matter is on. We have visited the spot in the victim's statement. We will record the statement of Vicky Sidana whenever inquiry demands."

