Villagers hurl stones on men making video of women at wedding

Muzaffarnagar: Tension prevailed at Sikandarpur village after people allegedly hurled stones on a few men who were trying to make a video of women during a wedding, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening, they said. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

According to Kamal Singh, the SHO of Ratanpuri police station, the trouble started when some people gathered for the wedding started pelting stones on the youths who, while dancing, tried to make a video of the women. After the incident, police took some people into custody for questioning, the SHO informed. Singh said the security in the village has been tightened and an investigation is on in the matter.

In another incident, Nigerian drug peddlers at Byculla launched a stone throwing attack, this time injuring five policemen raiding their area of business. Just last month, a gang of dealers had stoned residents of Ekta Nagar for trying to stop their drug trade. The incident took place when a team of about 10 to 12 cops from the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) went to inspect the Khada Parsi area, between Byculla and Sandhurst Road station. Sources said that the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the ANC had received several calls about a large number of Nigerians allegedly selling drugs on the railway tracks there.

