Vin Diesel hates losing fights!

Justin Lin is returning to direct the latest flick written by Lin and Alfredo Botello. Diesel, who is reprising his role as Dominic Toretto, is producing the movie with Samantha Vincent and Lin. The film is scheduled to release on May 22 next year

Vin Diesel

Currently filming for 'Fast and Furious 9', actor Vin Diesel doesn't seem to like losing any fights. While he was shooting for the upcoming film in the franchise, the actor was upset over co-star Jason Statham getting more chances to blow a punch than him in some fight scenes, sources told Wall Street Journal, cited by Page Six. He even counted the number of moves including head butts, roundhouse, kicks, body slams that both Statham and he got to make, added the source.

Diesel commenced shooting for the forthcoming film in June and announced the same on Instagram. He shared a small clip of him with co-star Michelle Rodriguez where both are seen expressing utter happiness on coming back to reprise their roles as Dom and Letty. Recently, the shooting of the film came to a halt when a stuntman suffered an injury after he reportedly fell from a height of about 30 feet.

The ninth installment of 'Fast and Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Helen Miller, Michelle Rodriguez, wrestling champion John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Lucas Black, with Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett being the latest additions to the film's cast.

