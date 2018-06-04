Vincent Kompany injured during Belgium's goalless draw; doubtful for World Cup

Belgium will launch their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 18 - before taking on Gareth Southgate's England 10 days later



Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany is a doubt for the World Cup after suffering a groin problem in Belgium's goalless draw with Portugal in Brussels on Saturday. The defender will undergo a scan to determine the extent of the latest in a long line of injury setbacks.

Belgium will launch their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 18 - before taking on Gareth Southgate's England 10 days later. Kompany had shaken off persistent muscle and knee problems to feature in Roberto Martinez's World Cup plans, but now faces fresh doubts over his availability.

