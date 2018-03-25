Vinod Rai: India's Test specialists will be in England early

Virat Kohli will be playing for Surrey in the month of June after the IPL. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma will be playing for Yorkshire and Sussex



The Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Saturday said Test specialists like Murali Vijay, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will all land in England in June as a part of Rahul Dravid-coached India 'A' side that will be playing a number of first-class games against county sides as well as England Lions A.

"We are looking at the bigger picture and we have had discussions with our core think tank. The general consensus has been preparation for England Test series," Rai told PTI. Kohli will be playing for Surrey in the month of June after the IPL. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma will be playing for Yorkshire and Sussex.

