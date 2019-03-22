Vinoo Mankad-blessed bat makes it to Lord's

cricket

Willow gifted by legendary all-rounder to his friend Pravin Hansraj in 1962 is now at the spiritual home of cricket thanks to the Hansraj family's generosity

Sunil Hansraj poses with the bat in front of his father Pravin's photo frame at their Bandra residence. Pic/Sameer Markande

The Lord's Cricket Ground in London now has yet another piece of vintage willow worthy of space in their famous museum at the pavilion end.

A Gray Nicolls Richie Benaud Autograph Specially Selected bat bearing signatures of the departed Australia captain and his 1961 Ashes squad for England, was donated by Mumbai-based club cricketer Sunil Hansraj (brother of actor Jugal) in memory of his father, Pravin Hansraj, during a small ceremony at the spiritual home of cricket on Tuesday.

On the other side of the bat are signatures of star West Indies players, some of whom were part of Sir Frank Worrell's team that figured in the incredible Tied Test against Australia at Brisbane in 1960. In fact, several from the 1961 Australian squad to England featured in the Tied Test as well.



Rahul Mankad (right) and Sunil Hansraj present the bat to MCC museum's Neil Robinson (centre)

The bat was presented to Sunil's father, Pravin by cricket legend Vinoo Mankad in 1962 on one of their trips to play in the Lancashire League. Mankad, it can be recalled, was pulled out of the League to boost India's 1952 Test squad for the Lord's Test against Len Hutton's Englishmen. The Test came to be known as Mankad's Test since the charismatic all-rounder scored 72 and 184 apart from claiming five wickets in England's first innings – all for a lost cause.

"My dad was very close to the Mankad family and Vinoobhai was someone he greatly admired and respected. This is a gift he treasured and held very close to his heart. In fact, he was regarded as the eldest son of Vinod Mankad and was fondly called PV (P for Pravin, V for Vinoo) in the cricketing fraternity. My dear friend, Zubin Bharucha suggested that I donate the bat to Lord's, the home of cricket, in memory of my father. So I spoke to Jiggabhai (Rahul Mankad, Vinoobhai's youngest son) and he most graciously offered to help," said Sunil.

PV, who passed away in 2014, played nine Ranji Trophy matches for Saurashtra from 1963-64 to 1965-66. He was a fine swing bowler, who once claimed four of the five Bombay wickets to fall in the second inning of their 1963-64 Ranji clash at the Brabourne Stadium. Of course, Bombay ended up winning that match by 10 wickets.

Of the Lord's visit, Sunil, 52, told mid-day: "It felt so good, so apt and a bit overwhelming but I'm sure my dad will be smiling proudly from up above because somewhere in a little corner at the home of cricket his name will live on for as long as cricket does."

After hanging his bowling boots, PV served club cricket by way of organising tournaments and the Mumbai cricket fraternity will remember him for his role as tournament director of the Vijay Merchant Single and Double Wicket tournament at Hindu Gymkhana and most importantly for him, the Under 14 tournament conducted by the Bombay Gymkhana, an event which saw the participation of Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw.

"It is a great pleasure to receive an item from the family of Mr Pravin Hansraj. The item that was so closely associated with one of the most thrilling Test matches in history, especially since its provenance also links it with Vinoo Mankad, one of India's greatest players. The bat has been lovingly cared for by the Hansraj family, and I am sure it will be enjoyed by visitors to the MCC Museum for many years to come," said Neil Robinson, Library and Research Manager at the museum.

PV's most-treasured piece of willow has traveled far - Bandra to London and finally to Lord's - a venue synonymous with Vinoo Mankad's deeds in the 1952 Test match. It is only apt that the memory of PV, one of his closest friends, is perpetuated here as well.

The Australian signatures:

Richie Benaud (captain), Neil Harvey, Colin McDonald, Lindsay Kline, Bob Simpson, Wally Grout, Barry Jarman, Peter Burge, Brian Booth, Ken Mackay, Bill Lawry, Alan Davidson, Norman O'Neill, Frank Mission, Ian Quick, Ron Gaunt.

The West Indies signatures:

Sir Garfield Sobers, Conrad Hunte, Lance Gibbs, Deryck Murray, Lester King, Basil Butcher, Wes Hall, Clive Lloyd.

