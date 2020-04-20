Viral photo: Sakshi Dhoni playfully bites MS Dhoni's toe as she craves attention

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni is quite an active celebrity on Instagram. Sakshi Dhoni's posts on Instagram always gets the attention of her fans and this time its no different.

While on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sakshi and husband MS Dhoni are busy spending their time at their home in Ranchi. Sakshi Dhoni, who is famously known by her dear ones, for her playful and fun-loving nature, shared a photo of her about to bite MS Dhoni's toes while he is busy on his cell phone. “Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie!” Sakshi captioned her post that received over three lakh ‘likes’ within a few hours.

View this post on Instagram Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie ! A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) onApr 19, 2020 at 3:40am PDT

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are one of the biggest star couples in the world of cricket today. MS and Sakshi Dhoni were childhood friends and share a close bond. They got married in 2010 and had a baby named Ziva, five years later, in 2015.

MS Dhoni's future in cricket is the biggest topic these days as he last played a match was in the 2019 World Cup semifinals against New Zealand. Away from the game since then, Dhoni has been making most of his free time spending it with his wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva and family.

