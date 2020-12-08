Viral video: Fans hold up 'We Miss you Dhoni' banner, Virat Kohli gestures 'me too'

Former India captain and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni may have retired from international cricket, but his fans still can't do without him. During the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series between India and Australia Down Under, Mahi's fans ensured that his presence is still felt. During the game, Dhoni's fans held up a banner which read 'We will miss you, MS Dhoni'. What followed next was moving even more. India's current captain Virat Kohli spotted the banner while he was on the field and gestured that he feels the same by signalling 'me too'. A video of Virat's gesture was captured an went viral in no time. Social media was flooded with screenshots and snippets of the video during the India-Australia clash.

Virat Kohli, who has played under MS Dhoni's captaincy has often stated that he considers him as a mentor and has learnt a great deal from him. Virat took over the reins of Test captaincy from MS Dhoni in 2014 and five years later, in 2019, he was made skipper of the limited-overs team as well.

MS Dhoni, who made his cricket debut in 2014, announced his retirement 16 years later on August 15, 2020, much to the shock of cricket fans and players alike. Dhoni's international career thus came to a close with 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is played and 4,876, 10,773 and 1,617 runs scored respectively in those formats. MS Dhoni will go down as one of the finest captains to have ever led the Indian cricket team. Dhoni played his last ODI during the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand, which India went on to lose.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has made it clear that he has not retired from domestic cricket and will look to lead Chennai Super Kings next year in the Indian Premier League after his worst season with the club at the IPL 2020 which was held in UAE.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has taken over the role of a leader very effectively and has set many records as skipper for Team India. With the T20I series win, Kohli became the first Indian captain to ever win a Test, ODI and T20I series in Australia.

The third and final T20I between India and Australia will be played on December 8 and will be followed by a four-match Test series starting December 17.

