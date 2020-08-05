Viral Video: Ram Charan shakes a leg with niece Navishka on Baby Shark song

Magadheera actor Ram Charan, who is also a producer and an entrepreneur, is considered as one of the most talented actors in the South film industry. Already a social media sensation, Ram Charan has millions of followers on his Instagram. The actor often posts fun videos with his nieces and keeps the fans entertained with his quirky posts.

Now, the actor has shared a cute video where he is seen dancing to a popular baby song Baby Shark. The actor shared a video of himself along with his niece, Navishka, toddler daughter of Kalyaan Dhev and Sreeja Kalyan. Wearing a yellow sweatshirt and basic denim, the actor was caught matching the steps with the baby girl. And the video is beyond adorable! Take a look.

View this post on Instagram Dance off with this darling ðð¼ðºð»@navishka_k A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) onAug 3, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT

This baby song is truly an earworm. Blame Ram Charan if you hum this one the entire day.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in the much-awaited film, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan plays Ramaraju in the movie, which is a Telugu period drama actioner.

RRR stars an ensemble cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The movie also features international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It is all set to release on January 8, 2021.

The film chronicles the events that unfolded in 1920 India and is inspired by the lives of freedom fighters and also marks the first movie by S.S Rajamouli to be inspired by true events. Directed by Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli, RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and will release in 10 languages.

