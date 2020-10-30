Viral video: Virat Kohli cutely asks pregnant Anushka Sharma if she has eaten
In the video, Virat is seen gesturing from the field towards Anushka, asking her if she has eaten. The actress replies to him by giving a thumbs-up
A video of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli sweetly asking his actress wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten, has gone viral.
In the viral video, Virat is seen gesturing from the field towards Anushka, who is pregnant, asking her if she has eaten. The actress replies to him by giving a thumbs-up sign from the stand. The two are also seen having a chat through gestures. Anushka glows in a red dress paired with big gold hoops and minimal make-up. The video of the two, which has gone viral, is from the match between RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Sunday.
DISCLAIMER This photo, video or Audio is not owned by ourselves The copyright credit goes to respective owners This video is not used for illegal sharing or profit Making This video is purely Fan made If any problem Message us on Instagram and the video will be removed No need to report or send strike Credit/Removal:-@music__and__masthi
Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of IPL is being held.
Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."
The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.
