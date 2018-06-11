Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's puppy love at home

She simply captioned it posting a heart emoji. Cute, na?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

India cricket captain Virat Kohli's actor wife Anushka Sharma posted this picture on Instagram, playing with a puppy at her residence yesterday. She simply captioned it posting a heart emoji.

Following his phenomenal showing in the past two seasons, India skipper Virat Kohli will be presented with the prestigious Polly Umrigar award for the best international cricketer (2016-17 and 2017-18) at the BCCI Awards to be held in Bangalore on Tuesday

While Kohli gets top honours in the men's category, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are set to be maiden recipients of the award for best international cricketer (women) for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons respectively.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was recently seen in the horror flick Pari. Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on Sanjay Dutt titled Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead character.

