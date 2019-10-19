Watch video: Virat Kohli can't stop laughing after South Africa select a proxy captain

At the start of the third and final test against India, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis decided to bring out Temba Bavuma as the proxy captain for Proteas in order to end his losing streak in tosses, but fate had a different plan. India captain Virat Kohli ended up winning the toss yet again for the third time in a row against Proteas. After the toss, Virat Kohli could not help control his laughter and went on smiling as he moved towards Murali Karthik for a chat. Watch the full video below.

Faf du Plessis had made his intentions clear during the pre-match press conference itself and said he would like to send in someone else in order to have a change of fortune.

"Probably will send somebody else to the toss tomorrow, I'll give you that, because my record so far hasn't been great, and then, yeah, if we put big runs on the board in the first innings, that's where we need to start," said du Plessis.

Twitterati on social media did not waste any time and quickly took to the micro-blogging site to talk about the funny incident. Here are some of the tweets.

Kohli to duplesi - kya ukhad liya proxy captain ko lakar ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Prashant Mane ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@imprashant775) October 19, 2019

By the way Temba called tail and the referee said "tails it is" so how the hell have South Africa lost the toss!

How the earth is this possible, anyone else who notice this??? — Maaz Ahmed (@maaz_ad) October 19, 2019

Btw bavuma called it it heads and referee said it was tail that why they both walked away and virat chose to bat first.. but this clown murali karthik made it look like joke — Mahi (@i_StanKohli18) October 19, 2019

South Africa ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤£ — Chris viratðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@chris_virat) October 19, 2019

When did he say no-brainer? — Shyam HJ (@WoodyGats) October 19, 2019

OMG. Faf has some serious luck issues. #INDvsSA — Ashish Ranjan (@Ranjan_Ashish96) October 19, 2019

"In a quest of not losing straight 10th toss in Asia, Faf Du Plessis walked in with a proxy captain Temba Bavuma alongside him at the toss who is also their vice-captain as well. But as they say, when your fate has been decided already there is nothing much you can do about it," A twitter user wrote.

"Omg! SA had a proxy captain because of bad toss luck and Kohli still wins the toss. And they are batting first, All the best Boys #INDvSA," another user posted.

One user was seen asking about the actual meaning of the word 'proxy captain' and said: "Now what is this proxy captain? #SA #INDvSA #RanchiTest #Faf #Bavuma".

"Proxy captain - this is the first time I see like this in international cricket...SA comes with two captains to win the toss but they lose the toss again..#INDvSA #gandhimandelatrophy," another user posted.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates