Virat Kohli feels 'magic will be missing' by playing behind closed doors

India captain Virat Kohli recently took to Twitter to share his views on playing behind closed doors exclusively on Star Sports show cricket connected, "It’s quite a possible situation, it might happen, I honestly don’t know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans, I know it will be played at a very good intensity but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through it in the stadium, those emotions are very difficult to recreate."

Virat Kohli went on to add, "Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created. We will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by."

