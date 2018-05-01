Virat Kohli gets romantic for 'love' Anushka Sharma on her 30th birthday, shares photo

Virat Kohli showed off his romantic side when he wished Anushka Sharma on her 30th birthday

Virat Kohli, who is currently captaining the side of his Bangalore T20 team took time off to wish Bollywood star and his wife Anushka Sharma who turned a year older today. Virat Kohli showed off his romantic side when he wished Anushka Sharma on her 30th birthday.

Virat Kohli took to social media to share an endearing picture with his 'love' and also called Anushka Sharma the 'most positive and honest person.'

"Happy birthday, my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you," wrote the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, the 'Zero' star, who recently wrapped the shooting 'Sui Dhaaga', is currently accompanying husband Virat Kohli for the T20 2018 tournament.

Bangalore slumped to their fifth defeat in seven games after failing to defend 176 against Kolkata on Sunday

irat Kohli said they didn't deserve to win against Kolkata and blamed the sloppy fielding for their six-wicket loss which has jeopardised their T20 campaign. Bangalore slumped to their fifth defeat in seven games after failing to defend 176 against Kolkata on Sunday.

"If we look back, we didn't deserve to win. I don't think we're trying hard enough, we need to be hard on ourselves. We don't deserve to win if we field like that. We can't afford to field like that and let singles go to boundaries. We were just not good enough tonight [Sunday]," Kohli said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

