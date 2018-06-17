Virat Kohli hails wife Anushka for pulling up garbage-throwing car owner

Kohli captioned the video (screen grab above), "Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss

Anushka Sharma

India cricket captain Virat Kohli showered praise on his actor-wife Anushka Sharma, who stopped a person travelling in a car for throwing garbage on the road. On Saturday, Kohli posted a video where Anushka is seen questioning the car owner: "Why are you throwing garbage on the road? Why are you throwing plastic on the road? Please be careful, you can't throw plastic around the streets. Use a dustbin."



Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma

Kohli captioned the video (screen grab above), "Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma."

Within a few minutes, he tweeted again: "Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates