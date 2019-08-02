Virat Kohli is a very calm person off the field, says Anushka Sharma

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli is known for his aggressive on-field demeanour, but his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma claims her husband is one of the calmest persons she has known.

"He [Virat] is one of the calmest persons I've met. Off the field, he's so relaxed. You can ask my friends, my team," Anushka was quoted as saying by Flimfare magazine. "He is like that on field only because he's so passionate. He's not aggressive in real life. That's only his demeanour on the field. I look at him and I'm like, 'Wow! You're so chill'," added Anushka, who married the cricketer in 2017 in Italy.

On how they manage to take out time from their busy schedules to see each other, Anushka, 31, said there are occasions when they see off or pick each other at the airport. "Those are the moments you steal when you lead lives that are so demanding," she added.

After the World Cup exit, where India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final, there have been calls for the ouster of Virat Kohli from the captaincy of the Indian team. But where a section of the cricketing fraternity is critical about Virat Kohli's captaincy, there is also a section who back Kohli, saying that his captaincy is up to the mark.

Recently, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar came out in defence of the Indian captain. On his YouTube channel, Virat Kohli said, "I think Kohli should not be removed from captaincy because a lot has been invested into him. He has been leading the sides for the past three-four years now,

"All he needs is a better coach and a better selection committee and he will improve. He will be a sensible choice once he gets the required support staff from the BCCI. "Rohit Sharma, no doubt, has led Mumbai Indians well in the IPL. But I think a lot has been invested into Kohli's captaincy. It will be completely foolish to remove Kohli," he added

Speaking about the alleged rift between the India skipper and his deputy Rohit Sharma, Shoaib Akhtar said: "There have been rumours that there are two groups within the Indian team -- one of Rohit and other of Kohli. "However, these reports are not true. Even if there was a rift between the two, it must have ended before the World Cup," he added

"I have seen this for too long now. Bringing personal lives into the picture. It's disrespectful after a moment. We've had no issues. If I don't like somebody, it shows on my face. I have also heard a lot in past few days but if team atmosphere isn't good, we couldn't have played well," Kohli insisted. Head coach Ravi Shastri had said: "The way the team plays, no individual is bigger than the team. The way they play is in the interest of the game. You cannot have that consistency if there is a rift or whatever."

