Virat Kohli is over the moon with Anushka Sharma's performance in Sui Dhaaga

cricket

Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

India cricket captain Virat Kohli says his wife and actor Anushka Sharma's character Mamta from her latest release Sui Dhaaga - Made in India stole his heart and added that he is very proud of her.

"Saw Sui Dhaaga - Made in India for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional roller-coaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. Mauji was superb Varun Dhawan. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. So proud my love Anushka Sharma. Don't miss it guys," Kohli tweeted yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever