Virat Kohli on spending time with Anushka Sharma: It's been so amazing

One is the captain of the Indian cricket team and the other a leading Bollywood actress. So on regular days, finding time for each other becomes a challenge for premier batsman Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma. But the COVID-19 lockdown has given the star couple a rare opportunity to spend time with each other as they remain locked up indoors. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Kohli said he and Anushka never thought they would be able to spend so much time with each other and it is a way of seeing things in a brighter light amidst any difficult situation.

"Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she's working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. "There's some thing or the other happening! There's one person going to work or doing something that has to be done, but this is the time when both of us have just been together every day and it's been so amazing. We never thought that we would get to spend so much time like this," Kohli said.

"It's so nice to know that there's a silver lining in any situation in life. For us, together, this is a positive way to look at a phase like this. We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other, without having to do something or without one person having to go here or there. It's been amazing." On being asked whether they have discovered any new things about each other, Kohli said: "We have a lot of faith in each other that we love doing the same things. This has only made our faith even stronger. When you haven't spent so much time with each other, you don't really know a few things about each other as much as you would when you live together on an everyday basis.

"But it's been absolutely the same, there's been no difference whether we've spent two days together or we spent so many days together and that's an amazing thing for both of us. It's been a blessing of sorts that we have had this time together. This time has been quite nice."

