Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma as highest run-scorer in T20Is

Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during 2nd T-20 match between India and South Africa in Mohali. Pic/ PTI

Team India captain Virat Kohli led his team to victory against South Africa in the second Twenty20 International as he scored an unbeaten 72 runs in the game. In the process, Virat Kohli went on to create another record for himself.

Virat Kohli now has a total of 2,441 runs under his belt in T20Is in just 77 matches that he has played. Kohli went ahead of his teammate Rohit Sharma as the highest run-scorer in T20Is by 7 runs. Rohit Sharma has a total of 2,434 runs from 97 matches that he played. New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill is the third highest T20I run scorer with 2,283 runs.

Virat Kohli's fifty was his 22nd in Twenty20 Internationals. Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan led India to a 7-wicket win over the Proteas in the T20I at Mohali. This also helped put India in the lead of the three-match series as the first was abandoned due to rain.

India will face South Africa in the third T20I on September 22, 2019 at M Chinnaswamy stadium located in Bengaluru.

