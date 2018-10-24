Virat Kohli pips Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

cricket

Virat Kohli reached the milestone in his 205th ODI innings, 54 innings quicker than Sachin Tendulkar. The 29-year-old is the fifth Indian batsman and 13th overall to achieve the landmark

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli gesture towards stands after complete their innings during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 24, 2018. Pic/AFP

India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday surpassed batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest batsman to amass 10,000 runs in One-day Internationals (ODI). Kohli reached the milestone in his 205th ODI innings, 54 innings quicker than Tendulkar. The 29-year-old is the fifth Indian batsman and 13th overall to achieve the landmark.

Besides Kohli and Tendulkar (18,426), the other Indian batters to achieve the feat are former skippers Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who reached the milestone not very long ago.

The rest are one player each from Pakistan, Australia, the West Indies, and South Africa. Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Zimbabwe are yet to have a player reach the 10,000-run mark in this format.

Coming into the match against the West Indies in the second One-day International at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at Vishakapatnam on Wednesday, 81 runs shy of the 10,000-run mark, Kohli got to the landmark in style, before racing to his sixth century of 2018 in a mere 106 balls. With the knock, Kohli also completed 1000 ODI runs in the calendar year.

Immediately after smashing the century, the Delhi batsman changed gears by depositing debutant Obed McCoy for two massive sixes before dispatching Kemar Roach for a six and two boundaries, to single-handedly take India past the 300-run mark. Kohli, eventually ended on an unbeaten 157 off 129 deliveries, laced with 13 fours and four sixes.

Riding high on Virat Kohli's century and a brilliant half-century from new No.4 Ambati Rayudu, India posted a staggering 321/6.

Brief Scores: India 321/6 (Virat Kohli 157 not out, Ambati Rayudu 73, Shikhar Dhawan 29; Ashley Nurse 2/46, Obed McCoy 2/71) vs West Indies.

