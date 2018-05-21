Virat Kohli reveals his guilty pleasure

"Personally, I love to eat home-cooked meals whenever possible but my guilty pleasure is chips!," Kohli wrote on Twitter yesterday



Virat Kohli

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, 29, is a fitness freak! But even a person like him, who keeps a very strict tab on his food intake, as is evident from his social media updates, does give in to food cravings sometimes.

"Personally, I love to eat home-cooked meals whenever possible but my guilty pleasure is chips! Which is why you have seen me bingeing on them of late," Kohli wrote on Twitter yesterday. Now, the message from Kohli may be a publicity stunt, but here's hoping his chips are oil free!

