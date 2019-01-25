Virat Kohli spends quality time with Anushka Sharma in New Zealand

cricket

Virat Kohli posts a picture with Anushka Sharma, captioned, "Moments with her *love*"

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is the ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Test Cricketer of the year and most probably is also the Husband of the Year.

Taking time off his packed cricket schedule in between matches, the Indian team captain is seen being the perfect husband by spending quality time with wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli posted a cute selfie with Anushka Sharma on his Instagram Stories, and captioned it, "Moments with her *love*"

In another Instagram post, Virat Kohli is seen enjoying a sunny day out in New Zealand, wearing a grey t-shirt, shorts and cool black shades. Kohli captioned it, "Basking in the sun."

Virat Kohli was on Wednesday rested for the last two games of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand and the following T20 series owing to his "workload in the last few months". Vice-captain Rohit Sharma will lead the side in his absence.

The selection committee and the team management took the call in view of his packed schedule over the past couple of months during which he led India to their maiden Test and bilateral ODI series wins in Australia. "Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and Senior selection committee are of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia," said the BCCI in a statement. "There will be no replacement for Mr Kohli in the squad for the New Zealand series. Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the final two ODIs and T20I series," it added.

