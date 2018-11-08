Virat Kohli tells fan 'you should not live in India', gets trolled online

cricket

Online users have not taken kindly to Kohli's remarks. "Asking a citizen to leave his own country is not up to you Virat," wrote one user

Virat Kohli

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has been criticised on social media for saying that those who enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more should leave India.

In a video released on his new app, Kohli is seen replying to mean online messages from fans. In one message read by Kohli, a fan claims that he is an "over-rated batsman and I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more."

In reply, Kohli says: "Okay, I don't think you should live in India then. You should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right." Online users have not taken kindly to Kohli's remarks. "Asking a citizen to leave his own country is not up to you Virat," wrote one user.

Here are some reactions by Twitter users on Virat Kohli's comment:

Dear @imVkohli I am your fan but also like south African #abd and Newzealand #kane Williamson .....so where should I go??? I am bit confused. — Danish Aziz (@DanishAziz15) November 8, 2018

Kohli , we all huge fan of AB Devilliers , where should we shift to south africa or RCB, bangalore. ??? — Puneet B (@OnestoPuneet) November 8, 2018

next time use patanjali bats @imVkohli — Prince Joseph (@PrinceJ68785220) November 8, 2018

@imVkohli Hi Virat, I want to go to Germany. I tried to go but unsuccessful. I hate cricket. Can you help me in Visa processing ?#viratkohli — Gilbert Raj (@GilbertRaj20) November 8, 2018

Kabhi kabhi na... delhi wala launda bahar aa he jata hai... kitna bhi daba ke rakho usko ðÂ¤£#ViratKohli #virat #iloveindia — Wide Lens (@widelensent) November 8, 2018

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates