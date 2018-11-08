Virat Kohli tells fan 'you should not live in India', gets trolled online

Online users have not taken kindly to Kohli's remarks. "Asking a citizen to leave his own country is not up to you Virat," wrote one user

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has been criticised on social media for saying that those who enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more should leave India.

In a video released on his new app, Kohli is seen replying to mean online messages from fans. In one message read by Kohli, a fan claims that he is an "over-rated batsman and I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more."

In reply, Kohli says: "Okay, I don't think you should live in India then. You should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right." Online users have not taken kindly to Kohli's remarks. "Asking a citizen to leave his own country is not up to you Virat," wrote one user.

