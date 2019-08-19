Virat Kohli to get a stand at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium

cricket

Kohli will be the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with the honour

Virat Kohli

New Delhi: In recognition of Virat Kohli's phenomenal success in international cricket, the DDCA has decided to name one stand at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after the India captain.

Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath are the two other Delhi players who have stands after their names but the honour came their way after their retirements. Kohli will be the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with the honour.

"Virat Kohli's outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record. I am sure the Virat Kohli Stand will be a source of inspiration for Delhi's young cricketers," DDCA President Rajat Sharma said in a statement. Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra are the other Delhi players who have gates named after them while the Hall of Fame has been named after former India captain MAK Pataudi.

The state cricket body will also felicitate the members of Indian team at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on September 12.

