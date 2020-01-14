Search

Virat Kohli: White, red or pink ball, we're ready to play anything

Updated: Jan 14, 2020, 11:40 IST | Harit N Joshi | Mumbai

Cricket Australia officials are in India to talk to BCCI regarding the day-night Test possibility

Virat Kohli spotted during the Indian Cricket team's practice session in the nets at Wankhede stadium on 13/01/2020. Pic/Suresh Karkera
The day-night Test against Bangladesh has given Team India the confidence to take on any opponent on any turf as skipper Virat Kohli emphatically announced his team’s willingness to play the pink ball Test when they tour Australia later this year.

Cricket Australia has long been pursuing the Indian cricket board to play a day-night Test.

When asked what he thought of Australia Test skipper Tim Paine’s suggestion of beginning the series in Brisbane, Kohli replied: “We played the day-night Test here. We were pretty happy with how it went. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests. We're ready and up for the challenge—whether it's Gabba, Perth... it doesn't matter to us. We have the skillset as a team now to compete against anyone in the world, anywhere, in any format of the game whether it is white ball, red ball or pink ball. We're ready to play anything,” said Kohli.

Cricket Australia officials are in India to talk to BCCI regarding the day-night Test possibility. However, it is understood that the BCCI will not agree to begin the Test series with the pink ball.

