Virat Kohli will love county cricket, says Dean Jones

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has backed India skipper Virat Kohli's decision to play county cricket ahead of the limited overs and Test series against England. Kohli will skip the lone Test against Afghanistan (June 14-18) to play for Surrey.

"It will be superb for him. I think he will love it. I loved playing county cricket. It will be great for a lot of Indian boys to go there. Like [Sunil] Gavaskar, all the greats have been there. As a routine, there is lot of wind in England, but it's a situation that would help him.



"He must try to make sure that he finishes this particular tour [on a high] just to remind everyone that he can play the swinging ball. He made a hundred [153 at Centurion] in South Africa where it swung all over the place, so there is nothing [wrong] about his technique," Jones told mid-day during a promotional event for his book, Dean Jones' Cricket Tips yesterday. He played county cricket for Durham and Derbyshire between 1992 and 1997.

Last month, Virat Kohli had said that he wants to play in English conditions to avoid a repeat of his poor show during his last Test tour in England in 2014. The right-handed batsman scored just 134 runs in five Tests at a lowly average of 13.40, as India lost the series 1-3. India will play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests against England starting July 3.

