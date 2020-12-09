Virat Kohli's doppelganger spotted in Sydney, pictures go viral!

India faced Australia in the third and final T20I match at Sydney Cricket Ground on December 8, 2020. Fans gathered in huge numbers to see their teams battle it out and it was Australia who walked away with a compensating 12-run victory, but it was India who walked away with the series 2-1.

However, besides the star performers from both teams, the match was much talked about because of a certain fan standing in the crowd. During the India-Australia T20I, a photo of an Indian cricket fan who bears a striking resemblance to none other than the captain of the Men in Blue, Virat Kohli, went viral. The Virat Kohli lookalike stole the limelight as the cameras would time and again shift their focus to him. And when they did, he would smile and wave with much gusto. The cameras would often shift focus to Kohli after showing the fan and people in the stands went crazy! The Virat Kohli lookalike sported the Indian jersey and also had a beard styled similar to Virat. To top it, his sunglasses added much more to his overall features that resembled Kohli so much.

Twitter went crazy after Virat Kohli's doppelganger photos went viral on social media. Many Twitter users posted comments and snapshots of the fan.

During Australia's innings opener Matthew Wade (80 of 53) and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (54 of 36)put Australia in the driving seat with a strong total of 186 runs. In reply, India managed 174 runs on board, thanks to, yes Virat Kohli's 85-run knock from 61 deliveries with 4 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Virat Kohli Blames TV Staff For Matthew Wade DRS Goof-Up

Virat Kohli criticised the staff managing the big-screen at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for a 'goof-up' which prevented the Indian team from taking a review against Australia's Matthew Wade during the third T20I on Tuesday. Wade was on 50 off 34 balls at the time and went on to make 30 more runs.

Although the prevailing belief at the time was that India had exceeded the time allotted for taking a referral, Kohli blamed the TV staff for showing the replay of the disputed incident before the 15-second period -- which is allowed to review a decision -- was over.

"That lbw was a strange one because we were still discussing whether the ball was going down the leg-side or not and within the 15-second time-frame they showed the replay on the screen. We decided to go for the review but the umpire said that they have already shown the replay on the screen," said Kohli while talking to reporters during a post-match media interaction - IANS

