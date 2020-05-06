Virat Kohli's emotional post after pet dog Bruno dies: Gone to a better place

The photo of Bruno that Virat Kohli shared on Instagram

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Wednesday paid tributes to their pet dog Bruno, who died after gracing their lives for 11 years.

Kohli penned down on emotional note on social media to express grief at the demise of Bruno. "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace."

Meanwhile, Anushka shared an image of the trio, remembering their furry friend. "Bruno RIP", she captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram ♥ï¸Â Bruno ♥ï¸Â RIP ♥ï¸Â A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onMay 5, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT

Virat and Anushka, a celebrated star couple, are currently spending quality time at home following the nationwide lockdown in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kohli and Anushka have been quite active on social, media, often sharing videos and photos to encourage people to obey guidelines set by the government to battle coronavirus.

Had the IPL 2020 season been underway, Virat Kohli would have been leading his team Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the IPL is indefinitely postponed.

