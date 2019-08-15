Virat Kohli's new record! First batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade

cricket

Virat Kohli has now put on a total of 20,502 runs which is across all three formats - Tests, ODIs, T20Is - of cricket

Virat Kohli of India hits 4 during the 3rd ODI match between West Indies and India at Queens Park. Pic/ AFP

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was just hot off scoring his 42nd hundred during the second ODI against West Indies, on Wednesday added another feather to his hat.

Virat Kohli has become the first batsman in history to score 20,000 international runs - in just a decade! Virat Kohli has now put on a total of 20,502 runs which is across all three formats - Tests, ODIs, T20Is - of cricket. From his entire total of 20, 502, Virat Kohli has scored 20,018 runs alone in this ongoing decade itself.



Prior to Virat Kohli, it was Australia's former captain Ricky Ponting who held the record for the most international runs scored in a decade with a total of 18,962 runs in the 2000s. Former South Africa star all-rounder Jacques Kallis ranks number third with a total of 16,777 runs in the 2000s in international cricket.



Former Sri Lankan legendary batsmen Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara are on position 4th and 5th with a total of 16,304 runs and 15,999 runs respectively. Master Blaster and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is placed at the sixth position with a total of 15,962 runs in the 2000s.



During the third and final ODI of the three-match series against West Indies, Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 114 runs. With Kohli's brilliant show, India went on to register a victory over the hosts by 6 wickets and thus, clinch the series 2-0.

Virat Kohli made his ODI debut for India back in 2008 and later on, in 2010, he forayed into the Test and Twenty20I formats. Virat Kohli, who is 30 years of age, had also scored another century in the second ODI against West Indies when he posted 120 runs on board. Virat Kohli, in the process, also overtook Sourav Ganguly to become the second-highest run-scorer for Team India in ODIs.



Virat Kohli also created a record to become the highest run-scorer against West Indies in ODIs.

With inputs from ANI

