Virender Sehwag's 'saral' birthday wish for Ajit Agarkar

cricket

Among the many wishes that poured in on social media for former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar, who turned 41 yesterday, it was Virender Sehwag's message that stood out

Ajit Agarkar and Virender Sehwag

Among the many wishes that poured in on social media for former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar, who turned 41 yesterday, it was Virender Sehwag's message that stood out. Sehwag, who is known for his uncanny humour and has a huge fan following online, tweeted: "No Agar No Magar, only Agarkar. Only 2 Indians have taken more ODI wickets than him, Anil Bhai and Sri Srinath ! Plus a century at Lord's. Mast, Saral manus @imAagarkar, Happy Birthday."

Replying to Sehwag, Agarkar tweeted: "Thank you Viru." Here are some more messages:

Sachin Tendulkar: "When it comes to Cricket or Golf, the swing hasn't changed. Happy Birthday, buddy! Have a great year, @imAagarkar."

VVS Laxman: "Many more happy returns of the day @imAagarkar ! Wish you good health , success and joy always."

Mohammad Kaif: "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @imAagarkar! Wish you many many more."

Vinod Kambli: "Happy Birthday @imaagarkar! The memories of your debut game are still fresh, when you and I were put up in the same hotel room. Remember the lecture I gave you before stepping out on the field?"

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates