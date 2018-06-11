Vishwaroopam 2 trailer: Kamal Haasan's film is worth the wait

The theatrical trailer of Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 has been released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Kamal Haasan in a still from the film Vishwaroopam 2



The trailer of Kamal Haasan's most-awaited film, Vishwaroopam 2 is finally out! It was unveiled by none other than Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan. He took to his Twitter account to share the film's promo and wrote, "Dear Kamal Sir, congratulations to you and to the entire team of Vishwaroop 2 ! Wishing you all the very best. Love and respect always. Aamir. #Vishwaroop2Trailer @ikamalhaasan (sic)."

Celebrated actor Kamal Haasan is back with the film almost after five years. The theatrical trailer of the film has been released in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The trailer launch event took place in Chennai and was released here on social media by Aamir Khan.

Watch the trailer here:

As the trailer of his upcoming film Vishwaroop 2 launched today at 5 pm in three different languages, the thespian wanted to leave no stone unturned and forayed into the world of Instagram to promote his film. His bio reads as, "Actor, Director, Dancer, Writer, Producer, a neo-polityculturist."

The film is about the massive attack planned on New York City by Al-Qaeda terrorist Omar Qureshi, which was disrupted by a RAW Agent Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri. The Jihadis Omar and Saleem escape from New York City. Wisam is given the responsibility to eliminate Omar and his Jihadis.

Omar and Saleem hurry to execute their international plot to defame three democracies in one day. Wisam plods through traps conspiracies murder mayhem gut-gore and finally to victory. He thwarts an ingenious plot by Omar to wreak havoc on the independence day of India.

Vishwaroopam 2 offers twice much the action, speed and romance than Vishwaroopam. It is both a prequel and a sequel to part 1. The film will release on August 10, 2018.

His daughter Shruti Haasan and Jr NTR launched the film's promo in Chennai and shared it on social media:

Honoured to release the brand new trailer of vishwaroopam II - exciting, action packed and layered !!! Hope you love it too ðÂÂÂ wishing @ikamalhaasan and the entire team love light and all the best https://t.co/yJ0Nzx7k9g — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) June 11, 2018

ONE MAN. MANY FACES. Feel truly honoured to launch the trailer of this great man @ikamalhaasan sir’s labour of love. Here’s #Vishwaroopam2Trailer https://t.co/7ZKBRG3pBe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 11, 2018

