Visit a five-star hotel in Mumbai and appreciate Indian, Vietnamese art work

Visit a five-star and appreciate art Attend Journey Through Art, an exhibition featuring Indian and Vietnamese works by Steven Gandhi and Le Hoa, among others.

On: April 7 to 15, 11 am to 11 pm

At: JW Marriot Mumbai Sahar, Navpada, Vile Parle.

Call: 28538888

