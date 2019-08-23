Viv Richards loved the way Virat Kohli gave it back to Aussies in 2014

cricket

In a video posted by BCCI where Viv Richards and Virat Kohli are seen in a freewheeling chat, the former West Indian great took time out to praise Virat Kohli's exploits.

Sir Viv Richards during an interview

Former West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards said that he loved the way India captain Virat Kohli 'gave it back' to the Australian players, who love to sledge their opponents, in 2014.

Virat Kohli started by saying that before facing Australia for a four-match Test series in 2014-15, he started visualising their bowlers.

"In 2014, we went to England and I had a very bad tour. But the next one was Australia which was even more hostile and tough. The thing that helped me at that time was visualisation. Three months before going to Australia, I started visualising that I'm taking these bowlers on and I'm going to dominate and come out on top, and that for me was a revelation. I had so much belief because of putting the thought," Kohli said.

Replying to Kohli, Richards said: "I think you scored four centuries there. I was in Australia at the same time. We were doing the Big Bash. The Australians can be, in my opinion, bullies at times, they try to talk you out, but you gave it back and I love that. And not just giving it back, you (Kohli) gave it back with interest with the way in which you perform."

Virat Kohli also took the opportunity to compliment wife Anushka Sharma who has helped him move to the right direction in life off-the-field.

"Actually, it's been the biggest blessing in my life apart from being blessed to play this sport. To find the right person. Because she is a professional herself, she totally understands my space. She guides me in the right direction," Kohli said.

"The thing that I have learned from us being together is that if you are willing to do things which are right in your life, off the field, and doing the difficult things and standing by them, I think that creates your personality to go on the field and do the same thing," he added.

The Indian cricket team is currently in West Indies and have already trounced West Indies in T20I and ODI series.

The two-match Test series between both the teams started on Thursday. India scored 203 for the loss of six wickets on day one of the first Test match.

Virat Kohli got out cheaply in the first innings of the first Test, scoring just nine runs before getting caught out in the slips. After Virat Kohli's dismissal however, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari stuck in with partnerships.

