VVS Laxman praises illiterate farmer's plan to generate electricity from water mill

"He spent just Rs 5,000 on the construction, and gets 150 watts of power from this water mill when water flows in the canal," Laxman wrote on Twitter

An illiterate farmer from Somapur village in Gadag district of Karnataka has caught India's batting icon VVS Laxman's attention. Laxman lauded Siddappa's quest to generate electricity from a water mill designed by him using timbers. "He spent just Rs 5,000 on the construction, and gets 150 watts of power from this water mill when water flows in the canal," Laxman wrote on Twitter yesterday.



VVS Laxman

"Siddappa is an example of how one can bring a larger change without having enough resources or education. Truly inspiring," the stylish right-hander added on social media.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates