Wada Police arrests two brothers for carrying dead body for disposing in a car dicci

Wada Police have arrested 2 brothers who were carrying dead body for disposing in a car dicci. Wada cops had set up nakabandi at Waghote Toll plaza and found a car racing towards toll naka during wee hours of 15th October. When cops checked the car they not only found dead body but nabbed both the accused with material they were taking to dispose off dead body.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Dnyandev Suryavanshi with Prakash Sawant were on night duty on Sunday. Both officers took action on some illegal establishment near Khaniwade Toll and started moving towards Waghote Toll naka around 3 am on 15th October. "While checking of vehicle was on, around 5 am a white coloured vehicle was spotted by cops rushing towards Waghote Toll naka from Manor Ten Naka." said an officer from Wada Police station. "Cops waved at car, asking them to slow down. When car stopped, cops went near car" added officer.

One person was sitting besides driver. Cops asked both of them to come out and demanded licence and other documents. Meanwhile, cops spotted a blue coloured kerosene bottle, nylon rope and a steel rod inside car. "We immediately sensed something wrong as both of them were not having satisfactory answers about purpose of kerosene and nylon rope." said another police officer. "passengers were identified as Madanlaal Sawak (28) and his younger brother Shravan Sawak (19)" said officer.

Cops started taking search of the vehicle asked Madanlaal to open the car dicci. When it was opened, cop found a traveller bag. Bag contained a dead body of 29 year old Narayanlaal Sevak, as told by Madanlaal. When cops grilled Madanlaal he revealed entire story behind it.

Madanlaal got married 2 years ago, as he had second marriage that too interCast. and many of his family members wasn't aware about it. But, Narayanlaal belonging to same village of Madanlaal was coughing up money from Madanlaal on pretext of revealing this to his family from last 2 years. "During wee hours of 14th October Narayanlaal came to my house and demanded money. I told him that I don't have money, but he again came to house around 10.30 am. We broke into argument over this, when Narayanlaal turned to go from my house, I strangulated him with nylon rope from behind till he us dead" confessed Madanlaal in his statement.

Madanlaal called his younger brother Shravan and revealed everything. Both bought a traveller bag from market and decided to dispose dead body far away by burning it. "Both accused rented car and took dead body with him, but were nabbed by cops at Waghote Toll naka" said Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Palghar. "A case has been registered in Wada Police station under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence)." added Singh.

