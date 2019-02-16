Watch video: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding card is magical beyond words

famous-personalities

The enticing pink box has a picture of Lord Krishna and Radha sitting in a field surrounded by peacocks, flowers and a rotating disc that resembles the universe.

Mumbai tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash is all set to tie the knot with his partner Shloka Mehta in March 2019. Here’s a glimpse of the magical wedding card Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta packed elegantly within a pink box with a glowing rotating disc lighting up the picture of Lord Krishna and Radha. We got the first glimpse of the card at the wedding invite by Mukesh and Nita Ambani which took place at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Akash Ambani got engaged to Shloka Mehta, his childhood friend, in March 2018. Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Russell Mehta, a diamantaire and his wife Mona. The much-awaited wedding is scheduled for March 9, according to the invite.

The enticing pink box has a picture of Lord Krishna and Radha sitting in a field surrounded by peacocks, flowers and a rotating disc that resembles the universe. The box then opens up to another picture of Krishna and Radha beautifully framed in a silver metallic frame. The inner compartment of the box then leads to a pop-up wedding card with Lord Ganesha’s photo inside. It reads, "O Suryadeva (Sun God). You are the light in our Akash. You illuminate our every Shloka." The yellow card with pink pop up invite then opens up to a special handwritten note from Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The card has a few small pages that give out details of the wedding.

The wedding invite is nothing less than a fairy tale book with pop up features, lights and animation to bring the marvelous elements alive.

