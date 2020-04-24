Watch video: Brothers Hardik and Krunal Pandya play table tennis on the bed

India cricketer Krunal Pandya, 29, Instagrammed a fun video, enjoying of a unique version of table tennis with his brother, Hardik in their room.

With their double bed forming a table and a rolled up blanket playing the role of a net, the two brothers are seen using their hands as racquets as they play TT with a soft ball (screengrab above). "#PandyaBros in action in a different sport. @hardikpandya93 and I are always competitive with each other. Who do you think won this round?," Krunal captioned his post that got nearly 40,000 views within a few hours.

Interestingly, former India pacer Munaf Patel replied with a cheeky comment: "No cheating, KP please."

